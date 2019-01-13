Jacksonville State holds SIU-Edwardsville to 54 points

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jason Burnell scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jacara Cross added 15 points, and Jacksonville State routed SIU-Edwardsville 90-54 on Saturday for its largest margin of victory over an Ohio Valley Conference opponent in school history.

Marlon Hunter scored 14 points for the Gamecocks (12-5, 4-0), who never trailed and shot 60 percent in winning their fifth straight.

Ty Hudson’s jumper capped the Gamecocks’ opening 18-4 run and Jacksonville State led by as many as 15 before taking a 38-24 lead into the break after holding the Cougars to 27 percent shooting.

Hunter’s jumper capped a 15-3 run for a 24-point JSU lead and the Gamecocks led by 34 on Derek St. Hilaire’s 3 with 5:58 to go.

The Gamecocks outscored the Cougars 48-18 in the paint and scored 21 points off of 14 turnovers.

David McFarland scored 10 points for the Cougars (5-11, 1-3), who finished shooting 30 percent in losing their third straight.