Jacksonville State edges Chattanooga in OT (Nov 21, 2017)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) Marlon Hunter grabbed an offensive rebound and scored – one of his two baskets in the game – with 32 seconds remaining in overtime and Jacksonville State held off Chattanooga 77-75 on Tuesday night.

Malcolm Drumwright scored a season-high 27 on 11-of-22 shooting for the Gamecocks (4-1), who shot 51.7 percent (30 of 58) from the field and knocked down half of their 12 3-point shots. Norbertas Giga chipped in with 11 points and 13 rebounds as Jacksonville State built a 38-23 advantage on the boards.

Rodney Chatman and Makinde London shouldered most of the scoring load for the Mocs (2-3). Chatman scored 24 on 8-of-15 shooting and London tallied 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Chattanooga shot 49 percent (24 of 49) from the field and 45.5 percent (10 of 22) from long range.

Article continues below ...

Chatman knocked down a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Drumwright buried a jumper to open the extra period for the Gamecocks. London hit 3 of 4 free throws and David Jean-Baptiste made a jumper to put the Mocs up 75-72, but Jason Burnell knotted it at 75 on a 3-pointer with 1:26 left. The Mocs had a turnover and three missed shots from there, setting up Hunter’s bucket.