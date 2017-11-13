Jacksonville State cruises past Richmond 94-61 (Nov 13, 2017)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Norbertas Giga scored 18 points, Christian Cunningham had his eighth career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jacksonville State cruised by Richmond 94-61 on Monday.

It was JSU’s largest margin of victory in a road non-conference game since 2008. The Gamecocks took their biggest lead of the game, 35, on a Tyrik Edwards basket midway through the second half.

Marlon Hunter added 11 points and Jamall Gregory scored 10 for Jacksonville State (2-0). The Gamecocks outrebounded Richmond 42-20 and scored 46 points in the paint.

JSU led 50-29 at halftime with 10 points from Giga on 3-of-4 shooting. The Gamecocks shot 63 percent from the field in the half and limited Richmond to 36.

Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard and De’Monte Buckingham each scored 13 points for Richmond (0-2). Gilyard became the first Spider freshman since Kendall Anthony (2011-12) to have back-to-back double-digit scoring games to open the season.