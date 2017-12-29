Jacksonville pulls away to beat Middle Georgia St. 81-60 (Dec 28, 2017)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) JD Notae scored a career-high 30 points and Jalyn Hinton grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and Jacksonville beat NAIA Middle Georgia State 81-60 on Thursday.

Despite the final margin, the Knights trailed just 37-36 at halftime and tied it at 44 with Roshaun Milline’s jumper with less than 17 minutes left.

Notae started the second half with four layups, one of which was a 3-point play, and his lay-in after Milline’s jump shot put Jacksonville (5-10) ahead for good. Notae scored 14 of the Dolphins’ first 19 points after intermission and Jacksonville built a 56-47 lead. Notae finished 11 of 16 from the field and Devin Harris scored 17 points for the Dolphins. Damien Sears added 10 rebounds for Jacksonville.

Article continues below ...

The Dolphins ended a three-game losing streak and are 2-6 in their last eight games.

Darrell White led Middle Georgia State with 14 points, Tyrone Young 13 and Milline had 10 but finished 5 for 19 from the field.