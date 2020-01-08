Jacksonville looks to end streak vs NJIT

NJIT (3-11, 0-1) vs. Jacksonville (7-9, 0-1)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT looks to extend Jacksonville’s conference losing streak to seven games. Jacksonville’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the Stetson Hatters 93-70 on Feb. 13, 2019. NJIT fell short in a 65-38 game at home to Liberty on Saturday.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Jacksonville’s David Bell has averaged 10.4 points and 8.9 rebounds while Kevin Norman has put up 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Zach Cooks has averaged 20.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Souleymane Diakite has put up 7.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 30.9 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-9 when it allows at least 72 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELL: NJIT has lost its last six road games, scoring 61.5 points, while allowing 76.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.