Jacksonville looks for road win vs Stetson

Jacksonville (13-17, 6-9) vs. Stetson (15-15, 9-6)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville looks for its fourth straight win over Stetson at Edmunds Center. Stetson’s last win at home against the Dolphins came on Feb. 25, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville’s David Bell, Destin Barnes and DeAnthony McCallum have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Dolphins points over the last five games.POTENT PERRY: Rob Perry has connected on 43.2 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.3 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Jacksonville’s Barnes has attempted 179 3-pointers and connected on 31.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 22 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hatters have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Stetson has an assist on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) across its past three contests while Jacksonville has assists on 31 of 78 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Hatters have averaged 19.9 free throws per game this season and 24.4 per game over their last five games.