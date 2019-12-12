Jacksonville goes up against Middle Georgia State

Middle Georgia State vs. Jacksonville (5-6)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville Dolphins are set to battle the Knights of NAIA member Middle Georgia State. Jacksonville is coming off an 82-60 win at home over Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: David Bell has averaged 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds this year for Jacksonville. Aamahne Santos has complemented Bell with 10.1 points per game.DOMINANT DAVID: In 11 appearances this season, Jacksonville’s David Bell has shot 67.1 percent.

A YEAR AGO: Jacksonville scored 100 points and prevailed by 43 over Middle Georgia State when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville went 5-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Dolphins scored 70.8 points per matchup across those 13 games.