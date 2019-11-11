Jackson St. takes on Tulane

Jackson State (0-2) vs. Tulane (1-0)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Tulane in an early season matchup. Jackson State fell short in an 83-62 game at UC Santa Barbara in its last outing. Tulane is coming off a 76-55 home win over Southeastern Louisiana in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Tristan Jarrett has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jackson State went 2-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Tigers gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 60.3 per contest. Tulane went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and allowing 73.2 per game in the process.