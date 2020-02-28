Jackson St. looks for home win vs MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (3-25, 2-13) vs. Jackson State (10-17, 7-7)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its eighth straight win over Mississippi Valley State at Williams Center. The last victory for the Delta Devils at Jackson State was a 78-69 win on Feb. 27, 2012.

FAB FRESHMEN: Mississippi Valley State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Michael Green, Caleb Hunter, Torico Simmons and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 70 percent all Delta Devils points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Roland Griffin has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Jackson State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-13 when they allow at least 70 points and 10-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 70. The Delta Devils are 0-25 when allowing 73 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 75 points per game and allowed 92.3 over its four-game road losing streak. Jackson State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 53.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 78.7 possessions per game.