Jackson spurs UTSA to 80-70 win over Southern Miss

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists and Texas-San Antonio topped Southern Miss 80-70 on Saturday.

Jackson sank 7 of 18 shots for the Roadrunners (8-9, 2-2 Conference USA), including three 3-pointers. Keaton Wallace had 16 points and four assists for UTSA, which earned its sixth straight victory at home.

Artur Konontsuk had 14 points to lead the Golden Eagles (4-13, 0-4), who dropped their fourth straight game. Gabe Watson and Boban Jacdonmi both totaled 13 points, while Tyler Stevenson pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Article continues below ...

UTSA shot 48% from the floor, including a blistering 15-of-27 effort from 3-point range (56%). The Roadrunners made 13 of 15 free throws. Southern Miss shot 47% overall but just 21% from distance (3 of 14). The Golden Eagles sank 17 of 20 foul shots.