Jackson scores 25 to carry UTSA over Marshall 72-63

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 25 points and 10 rebounds as UTSA topped Marshall 72-63 on Thursday night.

Jackson, the nation’s second-leading scorer coming in at 27 points per game, was only 1 of 8 from the arc but 9 of 20 otherwise. Keaton Wallace, who averages 19.0, missed all 10 of his 3-point tries and finished with 13 points for UTSA (12-14, 6-7 Conference USA).

Atem Bior grabbed 10 rebounds with UTSA matching the school record of 67 collected against Ottawa on Nov. 30, 2017 and one shy of the Division I season high recorded by Utah against Mississippi Valley State. UTSA’s total included 27 on the offensive boards.

Neither team shot over 33 percent. UTSA was just 3 of 26 from the arc and Marshall 6 of 28 but the Roadrunners made 21 of 26 free throws to 11 of 19 for Marshall.

Taevion Kinsey had 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting for the Thundering Herd (12-14, 6-7). Jarrod West added 15 points, though he was just 1 of 8 from the arc, and grabbed 10 of Marshall’s 44 rebounds. Mikel Beyers had 10 points and three blocks.

UTSA plays against Western Kentucky at home on Saturday. Marshall plays at UTEP Saturday.