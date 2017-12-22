Jackson scores 25 points, leads Omaha past Montana St. 84-71 (Dec 21, 2017)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Zach Jackson scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Omaha to an 84-71 win over Montana State on Thursday night.

Omaha (4-11), which has won three of its last four games, opened the season with an 89-80 overtime loss to the Bobcats.

The Mavericks closed the first period on a 23-10 run to lead 41-28 at the break. Montana State never threatened in the second half.

Jackson was 6 of 7 from the floor, with three treys, for 15 points and six rebounds in the first half. He finished 9 of 11 on field-goal attempts.

JT Gibson added 18 points while dishing out four assists and Matt Pile chipped in 10 points for Omaha, which shot 59 percent (31-53) from the floor while limiting Montana State to 26-of-71 (37 percent) shooting.

Harald Frey had 20 points for Montana State (7-6). Joe Mvuezolo Jr. had 16 points and Keljin Blevins added 12 with 10 rebounds.