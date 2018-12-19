Jackson scores 23 points to lead Akron over Tennessee State

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Crist Jackson scored 23 points, Jimond Ivey added 19 and Daniel Utomi had 18 points and Akron defeated Tennessee State 82-60 on Tuesday night.

Jackson and Utomi combined to make nine of the Zips‘ 13 3-pointers, Jackson making 4 of 8 and Utomi hitting on 5 of 8. The Zips (7-4) made 13 of 29 from distance and Tennessee State made just 5 of 18.

Tennessee State (3-7) was led in scoring and rebounding by Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey, who had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tennessee State was within 12 points with 14:53 remaining in the second half. In the next four minutes Akron went on a 13-2 run, with Utomi scoring six points, for a 64-43 lead. The Zips led by at least 15 points the rest of the way.

Akron led 42-28 at halftime.