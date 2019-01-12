Jackson’s shot with 1.6 left wins it for UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 17 points including the game-winner with 1.6 seconds left and UTSA beat North Texas 76-74 in a game Saturday between Conference USA unbeatens.

Jackson gave a North Texas defender a ball fake then twisted around and put up a shot a few steps inside the arc.

Zachary Simmons caught a court-length inbounds pass but his hurried turnaround 15-footer was off the mark.

Nick Allen added 16 points, Keaton Wallace had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Giovanni DeNicolao 10 points for the Roadrunners (10-7, 4-0), who won their seventh straight game, their longest streak since 2008-09. At 4-0 in C-USA play, UTSA equaled a program-best league start from 1988-89. The win also ended a four-game losing streak to the Mean Green.

Roosevelt Smart scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and Ryan Wooldridge scored 17 points with nine rebounds for the Mean Green (16-2, 4-1), who had an eight-game win streak snapped.