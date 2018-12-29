Jackson helps No. 13 Ohio State beat High Point 82-64

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Jackson scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Kaleb Wesson added 17 points as No. 13 Ohio State beat High Point 82-64 on Saturday.

Luther Muhammed had a career-high 15 points to help the Buckeyes (12-1) get their sixth consecutive win.

Ricky Madison scored 12 points and Curtis Holland III had 11 for the Panthers (6-7), who have lost two straight.

Ohio State shot 70.8 percent in the second half when it outscored the Panthers 45-36.

The Buckeyes, who trailed by six early, opened the second half with eight straight points for 45-28 lead to put the game away.

High Point went on 16-2 stretch in the first half for a 22-16 advantage with under seven minutes left. Ohio State then went on a 19-2 run to go up 11.

BIG PICTURE

High Point: Coach Tubby Smith inherited a team at his alma mater that was 14-16 overall and 9-9 in the Big South last season.

Smith, who coached Kentucky to the 1998 national championship, has the Panthers playing hard and used use the experience of facing the Buckeyes to prepare for the upcoming conference schedule.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes needed some time to figure out the High Point zone but recovered nicely with a team effort needed if they are going to return to the NCAA Tournament a second straight season.

UP NEXT

High Point: Hosts Washington College on Wednesday in its final nonconference game before opening its Big South schedule.

Ohio State: Resumes Big Ten play when it hosts No. 8 Michigan State on Jan. 5.