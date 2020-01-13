Jackson, Akron visit N. Illinois

Akron (13-3, 3-0) vs. Northern Illinois (9-7, 2-1)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Loren Cristian Jackson and Akron will take on Eugene German and Northern Illinois. Jackson has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. German is averaging 21.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Zips have given up just 58 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has accounted for 49 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Zips. Northern Illinois has 39 assists on 79 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Akron has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron as a team has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MAC teams.