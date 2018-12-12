South Dakota State has record-breaking night with 139-72 win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota State scored 90 points at halftime and the Jackrabbits ran up a school-record 139-72 win against Savannah State.

Mike Daum had a double-double in the first half and finished with 37 points and 17 rebounds on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits set single-game school records for points in a half, 3-pointers made (23) and field goals made and attempted (53 of 87). SDSU’s 139 points were one shy of the Summit League record held by former member Troy in 1995.

Daum had 26 points and 12 rebounds in the first half, and the Jackrabbits (9-3) eased up in the second half after leading 90-33 at the break. They shot 76 percent (35 of 46) in the fast-paced first half.

Skyler Flatten scored 29 points and David Jenkins had 28 points, making 8 of 11 3-pointers. Tevin King dished 13 assists. The Rabbits had a 31-3 run in the first period.

Jaquan Dotson had 17 points for Savannah State (3-8) and John Grant added 15.

South Dakota State maintained the nation’s longest active home-winning streak, earning its 26th victory at Frost Arena.