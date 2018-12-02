Ivey with 25 points leads Akron past Detroit Mercy 71-59

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jimond Ivey scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Akron notched its third-straight win, beating Detroit Mercy 71-59 on Saturday.

Ivey was 10 of 12 from the field and made all four of his free throws for the Zips (6-2). Daniel Utomi added 13 points and seven rebounds and Channel Banks had 10 points and five rebounds.

Akron shot 43 percent from the field compared to 30 percent for Detroit Mercy.

The teams were locked 25-25 at the break and battled back and forth early in the second half until a Banks 3-point play sparked a 14-2 run featuring an Emmanuel Olojakpoke dunk and an Ivey 3-pointer that put the Zips on top 53-42 with 6:05 to go. A layup by Ivey gave Akron its biggest lead, 66-51, with 1:38 left.

Antoine Davis scored 27 points to lead the Titans (3-5). Josh McFolley added 19.