Iverson scores 17, Badgers overpower Yale in easy win (Nov 12, 2017)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Khalil Iverson, held scoreless in Wisconsin’s season debut two days earlier, led the Badgers with 17 points Sunday as they cruised to an 89-61 win over Yale.

As with their season opener, the Badgers had four players in double figures, and Wisconsin (2-0) overpowered Yale (0-2) from the start.

The Bulldogs were again without senior captain Makai Mason, who missed all of last year and has yet to get in a game this season, and 6-foot, 9-inch Jordan Brunch.

Yale was no match for Wisconsin inside, where the Badgers had a 46-30 advantage. The Bulldogs also were whistled for 26 fouls and put Wisconsin on the line 26 times with the Badgers converting 20.

D’Mitrik Trice scored 14 for Wisconsin, while Andy Van Vliet had 13 and Ethan Happ 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Blake Reynolds led Yale with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Yale: Two days after allowing Creighton to shoot nearly 60 percent in a 92-76 loss, the Bulldogs weren’t as generous with Wisconsin, which shot 51 percent, even if the result was more lopsided.

Wisconsin: The Badgers replace four starters from a team that went to the Sweet 16, bringing back 38 percent of their points scored last season and 39 percent of the minutes played. The competition will get tougher in short order. But coupled with Friday’s 85-50 win, there are signs they will have more than just Happ, the only returning starter, and Trice, who logged 18 minutes a game last season as a key reserve, as scoring options.

UP NEXT

Yale: The Bulldogs host South Carolina State on Tuesday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers host No. 17 Xavier on Thursday as part of the Gavitt Games, an annual matchup of Big East and Big Ten teams.