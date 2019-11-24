IUPUI faces Loyola in Omaha

IUPUI (2-3) vs. Loyola (Md.) (2-3)

Cayman Islands Classic – Mainland , Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI and Loyola (Md.) are set to collide in a postseason game at Baxter Arena in Omaha. Loyola (Md.) lost 65-61 to George Mason on Tuesday, while IUPUI came up short in an 85-62 game against Loyola of Chicago on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Loyola (Md.)’s Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while Golden Dike has put up 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 21.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while Jaylen Minnett has put up 12.8 points and four rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kostecka has had his hand in 49 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Greyhounds have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Loyola (Md.) has 49 assists on 75 field goals (65.3 percent) over its previous three games while IUPUI has assists on 41 of 77 field goals (53.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Patriot League teams. The Greyhounds have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.