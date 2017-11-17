Isabell’s 21 and 16 lead Drexel past Houston 84-80 (Nov 17, 2017)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Tramaine Isabell scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Sammy Mojica hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds to go as Drexel edged Houston 84-80 on Friday in the relocated Paradise Jam.

It was moved from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands to the Vines Center in Lynchburg due to damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The Cougars missed a 3-pointer and Troy Harper made two free throws with seven seconds left to secure the win for the Dragons (2-1).

Rob Gray poured in a career-high 37 points for the Cougars (1-1), including a pair of baskets in the final two minutes that gave Houston the lead.

Gray scored 23 points in the first half, including four free throws in a late 8-0 run, and Houston took a 45-38 lead. The Dragons scored the first six points of the second half, fell behind by 10 and did not take the lead until two Harper free throws capped a 6-0 run that made it 77-76.

Isabell, a junior transfer from Missouri, had his first double-figure rebounding game and was one point shy of the career-high he set in the season opener.

Kurk Lee had 16 points, Mojica 16 and Harper 11, going 9 for 9 from the line, for Drexel. The Dragons went 15 of 17 from the line in the second half, finishing 21 of 31. Houston made 11 of 22 free throws.