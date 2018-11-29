Iowa suspends play-by-play broadcaster for hot mic comments

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Learfield Sports has suspended Iowa play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin for two games for negative comments directed at Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey that inadvertently made it to the air during a commercial break on Tuesday.

Iowa announced on Wednesday that Dolphin, who has broadcast Hawkeyes games for over 20 years, will miss Friday’s game against No. 22 Wisconsin and Monday’s game at No. 9 Michigan State after comments dismissive of Dailey’s play aired during Tuesday’s 69-68 win over Pittsburgh.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the suspension is because of those comments “as well as some ongoing tensions that have built up over the past couple of years.”

Dolphin apologized for his comments after the win over the Panthers.

Dolphin did not swear or use inappropriate language but sounded exasperated as he criticized Dailey for dribbling with his head down into a double team.