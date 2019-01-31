Iowa State rolls past West Virginia 93-68

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lindell Wigginton scored a season-high 28 points off the bench and 20th-ranked Iowa State cruised past West Virginia 93-68 on Wednesday night, its fourth win in five games.

Marial Shayok scored 18 points for the surging Cyclones (16-5, 5-3 Big 12), who shot 26 of 40 inside the 3-point line and 29 of 32 from the free throw line.

After a somewhat sluggish start, Iowa State closed the first half on 18-6 run to jump ahead by 17. West Virginia hung around, even using its shelved press defense to confuse the Cyclones and pull to within 61-51 with just under 10 minutes left.

Iowa State then hit seven straight shots, a stretch capped when Wigginton’s three-point play made it 74-56 with 6:12 to go.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 14 points with six rebounds and four steals for the Cyclones.

Lamont West led West Virginia (9-12, 1-7) with 24 points.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins was ejected from the game with 3:28 left for arguing with the officials, and he had to be restrained by an assistant on his way back to the locker room

THE BIG PICTURE:

Iowa State: With all the chaos erupting atop the Big 12 standings, the Cyclones have a shot at taking control of the league in the weeks ahead. Nights like this are a strong reminder that they have enough talent to do so.

West Virginia: This would have been a tough game for the Mountaineers even with guard James Bolden, who missed the game with an injured hand. Iowa State’s guards exploited West Virginia’s lack of depth in the backcourt and never gave the Mountaineers a real chance to make a game of it.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Texas on Saturday.

West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.