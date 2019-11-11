Iowa State plays host to N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (0-1) vs. Iowa State (1-1)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois and Iowa State look to bounce back from losses.

FRESHMAN FOUR: Iowa State has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Michael Jacobson, Tyrese Haliburton, Rasir Bolton and George Conditt IV have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Cyclones scoring this season.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Jacobson has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.3 points per game last year. The Cyclones offense scored 82.1 points per matchup en route to an 11-3 record against non-Big 12 competition. Northern Illinois went 5-6 against non-conference programs last season.