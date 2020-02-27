Iowa State looks to sweep Oklahoma St.

Iowa State (12-16, 5-10) vs. Oklahoma State (14-14, 4-11)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State seeks revenge on Iowa State after dropping the first matchup in Ames. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 21, when the Cyclones outshot Oklahoma State from the field 51 percent to 42 percent and hit 14 more foul shots on the way to an 89-82 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 59 percent of Oklahoma State’s scoring this season. For Iowa State, Solomon Young, Prentiss Nixon and Michael Jacobson have collectively scored 36 percent of the team’s points this season.TERRIFIC TYRESE: Tyrese Haliburton has connected on 41.9 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 12-9 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Iowa State has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 66.3 points and allowing 78.9 points during those contests. Oklahoma State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is ranked first among Big 12 teams with an average of 70.2 possessions per game.