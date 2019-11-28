Iowa State faces Bama in Battle 4 Atlantis

Iowa State (3-2) vs. Alabama (2-3)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State is set to face Alabama in a Battle 4 Atlantis game. Alabama lost 76-67 to North Carolina in its most recent game, while Iowa State came up short in an 83-76 game against Michigan in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while John Petty Jr. has put up 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Cyclones, Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists while Rasir Bolton has put up 12 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Haliburton has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 46 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cyclones have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tide. Alabama has an assist on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Iowa State has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa State offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.6 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-best rate in the nation. The Alabama defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).