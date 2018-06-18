Iowa State adds James Kane as an assistant coach

AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State coach Steve Prohm has added James Kane to his staff as an assistant.

Prohm announced the hiring of Kane, a former assistant of his at Murray State, on Monday.

Prohm, with Kane on his staff, led the Racers to a 104-29 record from 2011-15. Murray State reached the postseason three times, including the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2012.

Kane moved to Dayton after Prohm accepted the head coaching job with the Cyclones three years ago.

Iowa State finished 13-18 in 2017-18, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven seasons.