Iowa St-Preview Capsule

Iowa State

Last season: 13-18

Nickname: Cyclones

Coach: Steve Prohm

Conference: Big 12

Who’s gone: Guard Donovan Jackson, who averaged 15 points a game a year ago.

Who’s back: Pretty much everyone else, led by sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton. He scored 16.7 points a game and was a first-team preseason All-Big 12 pick in 2017-18. Senior Nick Weiler-Babb averaged 11.3 points, 7 rebounds and 6.8 assists as a point guard, but he struggled with knee tendinitis toward the end of last season. Sophomore Cam Lard (12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds a game) is a candidate for a breakout season if he can stay out of trouble off the court.

Who’s new: Four talented freshmen led by Chicago wing Talen Horton-Tucker, a top-50 recruit who will probably start. Watch out for freshman Tyrese Haliburton, a 6-foot-5 point guard who likely earned time in Prohm’s tight rotations with a strong offseason.

The Skinny: The Cyclones should be back in the mix for the NCAA Tournament after an expected rebuilding season. There will be a lot of moving parts, but Iowa State also has enough talent to make some noise in the Big 12 and beyond.

Expectations: Oddsmakers have listed Iowa State’s national title hopes at 225-to-1.