Iowa snaps 2-game skid in Cayman Islands; 95-85 over UAB (Nov 22, 2017)

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Jordan Bohannon made six 3-pointers and scored 30 points, Tyler Cook added 29 points and Iowa snapped a two-game losing streak at the Cayman Islands Classic with a 95-85 victory over UAB on Wednesday.

The sophomores set career highs in scoring to help Iowa win the seventh-place game. Cook hit 8 of 11 field goals and 13 of 16 free throws in topping his previous high of 24 points. Bohannon was 9-of-12 shooting, including 6 of 8 from distance, and sank all six of his free throws to best his 25 points in Iowa’s final game last season.

Luka Garza added 14 points and seven rebounds for Iowa (4-2), while Isaiah Moss scored 12 for his sixth straight double-figure game. The Hawkeyes were 27 of 35 from the free-throw line.

Iowa shot 60 percent from the field, including 8 of 13 from distance, to top the 60-percent mark for the first time since Feb. 8, 2015 against Maryland. Cook’s 13 free throws were the fourth most in the Fran McCaffery era.

”Jordan and Tyler were really special today,” McCaffery said. ”I thought we got some activity out of press in second half and executed better and we got to the free-throw line.”

The Hawkeyes closed the first half on a 24-4 run in the final 5:07 to take a 49-37 lead. Bohannon scored 16 points in the final 12:48 of the half, including 3-pointers on back-to-back-to-back possessions to take a 36-35 advantage.

Garza’s 3-point play with 52 seconds left extended Iowa’s lead to 91-85. After a turnover at the other end, Moss made a layup for an eight-point lead with 40 seconds remaining.

Chris Cokley led UAB (3-3) with 25 points and eight rebounds. He made 7 of 8 free throws as the Blazers only missed two of 18 attempts. Nate Darling and Jalen Perry each added 13 points.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays at Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

UAB hosts Division II Mississippi College On Sunday.