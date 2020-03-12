Iowa meets Minnesota in Big Ten tourney

No. 12 seed Minnesota (15-16, 9-12) vs. No. 5 seed Iowa (20-11, 11-9)

Big Ten Tourney Second Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Thursday, 1:25 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Iowa are set to do battle in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. Iowa won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on Feb. 16, when the Hawkeyes shot 41.1 percent from the field while limiting Minnesota to just 35.6 percent en route to the 58-55 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Garza has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Iowa field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has accounted for 32 field goals and four assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Iowa is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Hawkeyes are 3-11 when opponents score more than 74 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Gophers. Iowa has 57 assists on 75 field goals (76 percent) across its past three matchups while Minnesota has assists on 54 of 93 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is rated first among Big Ten teams with an average of 77.7 points per game.