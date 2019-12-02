Iowa faces Syracuse

Iowa (5-2) vs. Syracuse (4-3)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa and Syracuse look to bounce back from losses. Iowa fell 83-73 to San Diego State in its last outing. Syracuse lost 85-64 to Penn State in its most recent game.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Syracuse has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard III and Quincy Guerrier have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Orange points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hughes has had his hand in 41 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 31 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Hawkeyes are 0-2 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

STREAK SCORING: Syracuse has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 55.

CLAMPING DOWN: Syracuse’s defense has forced 15.7 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 19 takeaways over its last three games.