Iona, Quinnipiac meet in conference play

Iona (5-12, 3-7) vs. Quinnipiac (11-9, 6-4)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Iona in a MAAC matchup. Both teams are coming off of tough road losses this past Sunday. Quinnipiac lost 75-59 to Niagara, while Iona came up short in a 72-49 game at Manhattan.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Iona has relied heavily on its seniors. E.J. Crawford, Tajuan Agee, Isaiah Washington, Isaiah Ross and Mo Thiam have combined to account for 78 percent of all Gaels scoring this season, though their output has dropped to 38 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bobcats have allowed just 68.4 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72.2 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rich Kelly has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. Kelly has accounted for 24 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-5 when they allow at least 75 points and 11-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Gaels are 0-12 when allowing 70 or more points and 5-0 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gaels. Quinnipiac has an assist on 48 of 79 field goals (60.8 percent) over its past three games while Iona has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Iona and Quinnipiac are ranked atop the MAAC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Gaels are ranked second in the conference with 8.2 3-pointers made per game this season, including 9.6 per game over their last five. The Bobcats are ranked first among all MAAC teams and have made 10.4 3-pointers per game this year.