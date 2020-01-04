Iona, Monmouth seek first conference win

Iona (2-6, 0-1) vs. Monmouth (6-6, 0-1)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona meets Monmouth as both teams look for its first MAAC win of the season. Iona fell short in a 75-74 game at home to St. Peter’s in its last outing. Monmouth lost 75-72 on the road to Siena in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ray Salnave, Deion Hammond and Mustapha Traore have combined to account for 57 percent of Monmouth’s scoring this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Iona, Tajuan Agee, E.J. Crawford, Isaiah Washington, Asante Gist and Isaiah Ross have collectively accounted for 84 percent of all Iona scoring, including 91 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 45.8 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iona is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

TWO STREAKS: Iona has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60 points and allowing 83 points during those contests. Monmouth has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 68.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona as a team has made 7.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams.