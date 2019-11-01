Indiana welcomes W. Illinois in 2019-20 season opener

Western Illinois (0-0) vs. Indiana (0-0)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Western Illinois in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Western Illinois went 10-21 last year and finished eighth in the Summit League, while Indiana ended up 19-16 and finished ninth in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.9 points per game last year. The Hoosiers offense scored 79.2 points per contest on their way to an 11-3 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Western Illinois went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season.