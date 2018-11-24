Indiana State shoots 50 percent from 3, tops WKU 63-54

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Barnes scored 17 points with seven rebounds and Tyreke Key scored 16 with six boards and Indiana State beat Western Kentucky 63-54 on Saturday.

Indiana State (2-1) started the second half with a 10-3 run and led 42-33 on Bronson Kessinger’s layup with 15:09 remaining. Later, Dalano Banton scored a 3-point play and a layup to bring the Hilltoppers within 48-46. The Sycamores outscored WKU 11-5 over the next five minutes to create safe distance.

Jared Savage’s 3-point play brought WKU within 59-54 with 78 seconds left but the Hilltoppers failed to score again.

The Sycamores were 9-of-18 shooting from 3-point range to 4 of 18 for Western Kentucky (3-2). The Sycamores have made at least one 3-pointer in every game since December 2008 against DePauw — a span of 316 games — which is the third-longest active streak in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Hilltoppers got a 16-point, eight-rebound effort from Charles Bassey and Desean Murray and Savage scored 11.