Indiana St. looks for home win vs Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (22-4, 11-3) vs. Indiana State (14-11, 7-7)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its fifth straight win over Northern Iowa at Hulman Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Indiana State was a 61-51 win on Feb. 3, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 54 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Green has directly created 49 percent of all Northern Iowa field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 30 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Sycamores are 5-0 when they record eight or more steals and 9-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Panthers are 20-0 when converting on at least 69.2 percent of its free throws and 2-4 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Sycamores have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Indiana State has an assist on 29 of 58 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while Northern Iowa has assists on 37 of 83 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.