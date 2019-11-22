Indiana St. hopes to end skid vs LMU

Indiana State (0-4) vs. Loyola Marymount (2-2)

Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini, Bahamas; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Loyola Marymount. Indiana State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Loyola Marymount is coming off a 78-64 win over Air Force in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott has averaged 15.8 points, five rebounds and seven assists while Ivan Alipiev has put up 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Tyreke Key has averaged 18.3 points while Jordan Barnes has put up 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Scott has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. Scott has accounted for 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Loyola Marymount’s Alipiev has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 7 of 23 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Sycamores. Loyola Marymount has an assist on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) across its past three games while Indiana State has assists on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has averaged only 67.3 points per game over its last five games. The Sycamores are giving up 80 points per game over that span.