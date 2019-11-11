Indiana squares off against North Alabama

North Alabama (1-1) vs. Indiana (2-0)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and Indiana both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads won at home this past weekend. Indiana earned an 85-74 win over Portland State on Saturday, while North Alabama won easily 95-64 over Carver College on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Justin Smith has averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Hoosiers. Complementing Smith is Aljami Durham, who is accounting for 19.5 points per game. The Lions have been led by Emanuel Littles, who is averaging 10.5 points and nine rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Smith has connected on 25 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 42.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive North Alabama defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 29.5 percent of all possessions, the 21st-best rate in the country. Indiana has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.5 percent through two games (ranking the Hoosiers 295th among Division I teams).