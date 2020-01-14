Indiana, Rutgers meet in conference play

Indiana (13-3, 3-2) vs. Rutgers (12-4, 3-2)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Indiana in a Big Ten matchup. Indiana is coming off a big 66-54 win in its last outing over then-No. 11 Ohio State. Rutgers lost 54-51 on the road to Illinois in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while Myles Johnson has put up 9.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 14.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Justin Smith has put up 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 29.6 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STEALING VICTORIES: Rutgers is 10-0 when it records seven or more steals and 2-4 when it falls shy of that mark. Indiana is 12-0 when it tallies at least five steals and and 1-3 this year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 75.1 points while giving up 55.1.

STOUT HOOSIERS: Rutgers has held opposing teams to 36.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.