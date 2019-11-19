Indiana puts streak on line vs Princeton

Princeton (0-3) vs. Indiana (4-0)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks for its fourth straight victory of the season as it faces Princeton. Princeton came up short in a 72-65 game to Lafayette on Wednesday. Indiana is coming off a 100-62 win over Troy on Saturday.

Article continues below ...

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Justin Smith and Rob Phinisee have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Hoosiers scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: In four games this year, Indiana’s Jackson-Davis has shot 75 percent.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has scored 93.5 points per game and allowed 66.5 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana is ranked seventh among all Division I teams with an average of 93.5 points per game.