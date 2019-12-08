Incarnate Word tops Trinity (Texas) 101-65

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Drew Lutz and Dwight Murray Jr. scored 19 points apiece as Incarnate Word romped past Trinity (Texas) 101-65 to halt a three-game skid on Saturday night.

Keaston Willis added 16 points and Corey Sato chipped in 12 and seven rebounds for Incarnate Word (3-7).

It was the first time this season Incarnate Word scored at least 100 points.

Incarnate Word posted a season-high 24 assists.

Incarnate Word totaled 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Ben Hanley had 12 points for the Tigers, a Division III school. John-Anthony Di Tullio added 10 points.

Incarnate Word matches up against Central Arkansas on the road next Wednesday.