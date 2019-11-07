Incarnate Word faces N. Colorado

Incarnate Word (0-1) vs. Northern Colorado (0-1)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word and Northern Colorado look to bounce back from losses. Incarnate Word fell 82-42 at Missouri on Wednesday. Northern Colorado lost 69-45 to Texas on Tuesday.

LAST TIME: Northern Colorado put up 90 points and won by 26 over Incarnate Word when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 1-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Cardinals gave up 81.6 points per game while scoring 62.3 per matchup. Northern Colorado went 4-5 in non-conference play, averaging 75.4 points and allowing 78.2 per game in the process.