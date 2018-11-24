Illinois State beats Div. II Lindenwood University 79-62

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zach Copeland scored 15 points and Illinois State beat Division-II Lindenwood University 79-62 on Saturday.

Copeland was 6 of 9 from the field including three from distance for the Redbirds (4-2). Josh Jefferson added 14 points and Phil Fayne had 13 points and seven boards.

Illinois State shot 54 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for Lindenwood and had a 39-33 rebounding edge.

Copeland drained two 3-pointers and Jefferson hit another as part of a 17-8 start for the Redbirds and they led all the way to a 36-22 advantage at the break.

Illinois State extended its lead to 49-27 on a hail of 3-pointers by William Tinsley and Milik Yarbrough early in the second half and to 55-30 on another Tinsley 3 before Lindenwood had a chance to close to 67-53 with 4:01 left.

Chris King scored 14 points for the Lions. Chandler Diekvoss led with nine rebounds in addition to his 11 points.