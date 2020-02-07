Illinois St. looks for home win vs Indiana St.

Indiana State (14-8, 7-4) vs. Illinois State (7-16, 2-9)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State looks for its fifth straight win over Indiana State at Redbird Arena. The last victory for the Sycamores at Illinois State was a 63-61 win on Dec. 31, 2014.

SQUAD LEADERS: Illinois State’s Zach Copeland has averaged 15.1 points while Keith Fisher III has put up 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Tyreke Key has averaged 17 points and 5.1 rebounds while Jordan Barnes has put up 12.3 points and four rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Sycamores have given up just 61.4 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they allowed over 10 non-conference games.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Key has connected on 40.2 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Redbirds are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 2-16 when they fall shy of that total. The Sycamores are 10-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 4-8 when opponents exceed 64 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Redbirds have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Sycamores. Illinois State has an assist on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Indiana State has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MVC teams. The Redbirds have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.