Illinois squares off against Hampton

Hampton (3-1) vs. Illinois (4-1)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Illinois both look to put winning streaks together . Hampton easily beat Regent by 43 on Thursday. Illinois is coming off an 85-57 win over The Citadel on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15 points and 12.6 rebounds while Andres Feliz has put up 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Pirates, Jermaine Marrow has averaged 27 points, six assists and 2.5 steals while Benjamin Stanley has put up 17.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Marrow has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 60.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pirates have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Illini. Illinois has an assist on 41 of 81 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Hampton has assists on 55 of 94 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Hampton has held opposing teams to 33.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.