Illinois battles Lindenwood

Lindenwood vs. Illinois (5-1)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois Fighting Illini are set to battle the Lions of NAIA member Lindenwood. Illinois is coming off a 120-71 win at home over Hampton in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15.8 points and 12.7 rebounds this year for Illinois. Andres Feliz has paired with Cockburn with 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.CLUTCH COCKBURN: In six appearances this season, the Fighting Illini’s Kofi Cockburn has shot 58.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois went 4-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Fighting Illini scored 76.6 points per contest in those 11 contests.