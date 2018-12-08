Idaho State rallies to beat Santa Clara 68-66

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kelvin Jones scored 14 of his 20 points in the final 10 minutes and Idaho State overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to beat Santa Clara 68-66 on Friday night.

Jones finished Jared Stutzman’s drive-and-dish with 17.8 seconds left to give the Bengals (4-3) their first lead in over 15 minutes at 67-66. Tahj Eaddy missed a floater for the Broncos (3-6) with four seconds left. Jones was fouled after grabbing the rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws to cap the scoring.

Idaho State had its largest lead at 27-19 and led by five at the break, but Santa Clara had a 26-7 start to the second half and led 55-41 on Josip Vrankic’s layup with 10:26 to go.

Eaddy had 15 of his 17 points in the second half for Santa Clara. Trey Wertz added 13 points, Keshawn Justice scored 12 and Henrik Jadersten 10.