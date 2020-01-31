Idaho State looks to end streak vs Southern Utah

Idaho State (6-13, 3-7) vs. Southern Utah (12-8, 5-4)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks to extend Idaho State’s conference losing streak to six games. Idaho State’s last Big Sky win came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 71-67 on Jan. 11. Southern Utah lost 75-65 loss at home against Weber State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Juniors Tarik Cool and Chier Maker have led the Bengals. Cool is averaging 13.2 points while Maker is putting up 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been anchored by Cameron Oluyitan and John Knight III, who have combined to score 26 points per contest.TERRIFIC TARIK: Cool has connected on 32.9 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bengals have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Southern Utah has 37 assists on 84 field goals (44 percent) over its previous three outings while Idaho State has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Southern Utah defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.6 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. Idaho State has allowed opponents to shoot 46.6 percent through 19 games (ranking the Bengals 322nd).