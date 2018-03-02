Idaho State beats Montana State 101-78

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) Jared Stutzman had a career-high 33 points and Geno Luzcando had a season-high 22 as Idaho State routed Montana State 101-78 on Thursday night.

The win marked the first time the Bengals (14-14, 9-8 Big Sky) had scored more than 100 points since November 16, 2015.

It was close at the break as the Bobcats (13-17, 6-11) closed the first half on an 8-1 run to shrink a ten point Idaho State lead to just three.

The Bengals opened the second half on a 29-9 run as Stutzman had four 3-pointers and a free throw to help Idaho State to a 23-point lead, and the Bengals never looked back, leading by as many as 25. In the period, Idaho State shot a blistering 67 percent from the field (22 of 33) and beyond the arc (10 of 15).

Tyler Hall led the Bobcats with 16 points as they dropped their fifth straight.