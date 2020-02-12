Idaho seeks revenge on EWU

Idaho (6-17, 2-10) vs. Eastern Washington (16-7, 9-3)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 10:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho seeks revenge on Eastern Washington after dropping the first matchup in Moscow. The teams last went at it on Jan. 16, when the Eagles outshot Idaho 49.1 percent to 45.9 percent and hit eight more 3-pointers en route to the 78-75 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Marquell Fraser and Quinton Forrest have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 83 percent of all Vandals scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed only 72.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 79.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Allen has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Idaho field goals over the last three games. Allen has accounted for 26 field goals and four assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 6-6 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Eastern Washington is a perfect 12-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Eagles are 4-7 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington is rated seventh nationally by scoring 81.6 points per game this year. Idaho has only averaged 65.6 points per game, which ranks 278th.